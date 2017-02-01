Andritz to supply equipment for hydropower plant in Austria

International technology group Andritz has received an order from Energie Steiermark to supply the electro-mechanical equipment for the new hydropower plant to be built in the Puntigam district of Graz, Austria.

Commissioning is planned for the first half of 2019.

Andritz Hydro will supply two bulb turbines (capacity: 2 x 9 MW) with a runner diameter of 3,600 mm each, including speed controllers as well as generators and excitation systems. The power plant is designed for a gross head of 9.65 m and a flow rate of 200 m³/s. A major part of the equipment will be produced in Andritz Hydro's production facilities in Austria, mainly at the generator manufacturing plant in Weiz, thus providing local value added.

The power station will be equipped with a fish-ladder and will supply clean, renewable energy for around 20,000 households, thus reducing carbon emissions by 60,000 tons of CO2 annually.

This order once again underlines Andritz Hydro's successful, long-term cooperation with Energie Steiermark and its favorable market position in the Austrian hydropower market.

Source: Company Press Release