Hydro News

Nova Scotia issues call for tidal energy projects demonstration

Published 24 January 2018

The Canadian province of Nova Scotia is issuing applications for tidal energy demonstration permits.

Nova Scotia is building on its position as a leader in the tidal energy industry by creating another way for developers to test and prove their ideas for innovative new devices.

Applications are now available for tidal energy demonstration permits. These permits allow for projects up to five megawatts in size, and give companies the ability to sell the electricity they generate.

“As part of our ocean sector, tidal energy has enormous potential to create more opportunities in rural areas, while addressing our climate change goals,” said Energy Minister Geoff MacLellan. “These permits will help us stay at the forefront of this rapidly changing industry by finding ways to address technical challenges while lowering the cost of tidal energy.”

No more than 10 megawatts of total power will be authorized.

All operators are required to have applicable permits and approvals, including an environmental assessment approval for tidal projects that could generate two megawatts or more.

The permits fall under the Marine Renewable-energy Act. Government proclaimed the act today, Jan. 24, and approved administrative regulations for the industry.



Source: Company Press Release

Related Sectors
Power Generation> Hydro

Related Dates
2018> January

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Power Generation> Renewables> Ocean/Tidal
Hydro News

