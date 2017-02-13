Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Hydro News

Atlantis Energy partners with Natural Energy Wyre for UK tidal energy project

EBR Staff Writer Published 13 February 2017

Atlantis Energy has partnered with Natural Energy Wyre for the planned 160MW Wyre tidal barrage project to be built between Fleetwood and Knott’s End on the Lancashire coast in England.

The Natural Energy Wyre’s Wyre tidal energy project, which has been under development for several years, involves construction of a barrage capable of producing up to 400 gigawatt-hours per year across the river Wyre.

Atlantis Resources CEO Tim Cornelius said the project complies with the UK government-commissioned Charles Hendry’s recommendations to build momentum in tidal power industry.

Cornelius said: “It also fits well with the Government’s stated Northern powerhouse strategy as well as contributing to the development and regeneration of our towns and cities.”

The Wyre project is designed to mimic actual tidal cycles, which should translate into minimal environmental disruption.

Cornelius added: “The Wyre project is an opportunity to develop an extremely cost effective tidal range project which represents excellent value for the consumer.

“The geography of the Wyre means that only a relatively small impoundment is required for the power output produced.”

Design partners for the Wyre project include energy sector Mott Macdonald, BAM Nuttall, Arcadis and Andritz Hydro.

Atlantis said that the partnership builds on its recent deal with French floating offshore wind foundation developer, Ideol, to develop a large-scale demonstration project in the UK.

NEW managing director Bob Long said that the project is expected to provide flood protection to the area which is vulnerable to rising sea levels.

Atlantis recently launched a new division, Atlantis Energy, which will focus on the development of non-tidal stream power projects.

