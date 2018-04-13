Atlantis Resources completes construction of MeyGen Phase 1A tidal project in Scotland

Global tidal power generation company Atlantis Resources has completed construction of the Phase 1A of the 398MW MeyGen tidal energy project in Scotland’s Pentland Firth.

With the completion of the construction, the tidal power plant has entered into the 25 year operations phase.

The firm said that the 6MW MeyGen system is the world's largest tidal stream array and that the project has undergone extended period of array operation since the reinstallation of turbines in 2017.

Atlantis CEO and MeyGen chairman Tim Cornelius said: “Seeing the MeyGen project move into the operations phase is another major milestone on the path to commercializing tidal stream energy.

“This achievement is a triumph of public policy and a demonstration of what can be achieved when government and the private sector roll their sleeves up and decide to create a whole new industry together.”

The tidal power array, till date, has produced about 6GWh of electricity, and has also set a new world record earlier this year for monthly production by generating 1,400MWh, Atlantis said.

Atlantis said in a statement: “The completion of the construction of Phase 1A combined with the ongoing production and reliability levels achieved help to progress the viability of tidal stream energy as a clean and predictable energy source.”

Located in the Inner Sound of the Pentland Firth, between mainland Scotland and Orkney, the MeyGen project is being developed in phases with the first phase involving installation of four 1.5MW turbines on gravity turbine support structures as part of the project’s “deploy and monitor strategy”.

The project is expected to act as a precursor to the development of the remaining consented 86MW project.

The MeyGen project’s next phase, MeyGen Phase 1B, involves installation of additional four 1.5MW turbines on innovative foundations, while the MeyGen Phase 1C involves development of an additional 49 turbines with combined capacity of 73.5MW.

Additionally, phase 2 and 3 of the MeyGen project will increase the capacity to 398MW.

Image: A tidal turbine developed for MeyGen project. Photo: courtesy of ABB.