Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Power Generation
Hydro
Hydro Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Power Generation | Hydro
Hydro News

Atlantis Resources plans to build 1GW tidal power project in France

EBR Staff Writer Published 24 April 2018

Atlantis Resources has submitted a plan to the French government to build 1GW of tidal power by 2025 in the Raz Blanchard, Normandy.

The plan follows a study conducted by Atlantis that concludes that 2GW of tidal energy can be harnessed in the Raz Blanchard, which is touted to be one of the best tidal energy resources in the world.

The study found that after the construction of the first 1GW, the site has potential for further capacity expansion for up to 2GW by 2027.

The overall project is expected to create up to 10,000 jobs, open up an export market worth an estimated €400m in turbine sales annually, and attract more than €3bn of CAPEX investment, the study reveals.

Atlantis said that its proposed tidal project would allow for a significant reduction in the levelized cost of energy (LCOE) for tidal energy compared to the cost of offshore wind farms currently under construction in France or in the UK, once the proposed 1GW project is fully commissioned.

The firm noted that studies have also been started to assess best site for tidal power in the French maritime waters ahead of commercial tenders.

Atlantis CEO Tim Cornelius said: “France is sitting on a low cost renewable energy gold mine at Raz Blanchard. Now that the tidal steam industry has been through the R&D phase and is now entering full scale commercialization, France should be at the forefront of exploiting this environmentally benign, predictable and inexhaustible source of renewable energy.

“Our proposal, if implemented, could quickly create a new industry in France attracting investment in local companies to establish a supply chain capable of delivering more than 1,000, 1.9MW tidal turbines along with their associated foundations and the onshore infrastructure.

“With the support of the French Government, we can provide energy security, job creation, economic stimulation for the Normandy and Brittany regions along with the opportunity to lead Europe in the field of marine energy generation.”

The Atlantis’ proposal involves development of advanced turbine assembly, testing and operations and maintenance facility in Normandy.

Image: Atlantis’ study finds 2GW tidal power potential in France. Photo: courtesy of Teerapun/FreeDigitalPhotos.net.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Power Generation> Hydro

Related Dates
2018> April

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Power Generation> Renewables> Ocean/Tidal
Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare> Services> Supply Chain
Hydro News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Dacorom International - Heavy Lift Transportation Dacorom International provide full worldwide forwarding and logistics activities, door-to-door operations, using multimodal transports (road, sea, river, air and rail), as well as related services such as warehousing, handling, distribution, all port operations and customs clearance, etc. Power Generation > Hydro > Suppliers Alphatec Engineering - Industrial Machinery Regrouting Services The Alphatec Group was established in 1977 and our main business has been contracting; regrouting industrial machinery for which cement-based grouts have failed, and replacing them with permanent polymer grouts, properly designed to perform as the interface between machine and foundation. We also repair machinery foundations, restoring the concrete integrity and its ability to damp out vibrations and formulate and manufacture quality polymer products for use by other professionals. Power Generation > Hydro > Suppliers

Hydro Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2018. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.