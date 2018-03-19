BC Hydro awards $1.26bn worth contracts for Site C hydro power project

BC Hydro has awarded three contracts with a combined value of more than C$1.65bn ($1.26bn) for the 1,100MW Site C hydro power project in the Canadian province of British Columbia.

The Site C dam and hydroelectric power generation project is being built with an investment of C$10.7bn ($8.2bn) on the Peace River in north-eastern part of British Columbia.

The contract for the construction of the generating station and spillways, worth C$1.6bn ($1.22bn), has been given to the Aecon-Flatiron-Dragados-EBC Partnership (AFDE Partnership).

Aecon Group president and CEO John M. Beck said: “The award of this project demonstrates the strong and diverse backlog of Aecon’s Infrastructure segment.

“We are pleased to once again work with our esteemed client BC Hydro and look forward to delivering this vital hydroelectric infrastructure with our valued partners.”

As per the terms of the contract, the AFDE Partnership will be responsible for providing civil works related to the powerhouse, penstocks, spillways and power intakes of the hydro power project.

The powerhouse will be made up of six generators with a combined capacity of 1.1GW, with corresponding intake structures linked to it through 80m-long 10m diameter penstocks.

AFDE is expected to begin its work in spring 2018 and is likely to complete it over a five-year period.

According to BC Hydro, there will be close to 1,600 people working on the generating station and spillways civil works during the peak of construction, which is expected to be in 2021.

Apart from the contract to AFDE Partnership, BC Hydro has awarded contracts of C$33m ($25.2m) and C$23m ($17.6m) to F&M Installations and Reel Coh, respectively.

While F&M Installations will construct the Site C substation, Reel Coh will design, supply and commission the generating station and spillways powerhouse bridge and gantry cranes.

In 2015, Peace River Hydro Partners (PRHP) won a contract of around $1.75bn from BC Hydro for the main civil works component of the Site C hydro power project. PRHP is a partnership between ACCIONA Infrastructure Canada and Samsung C&T Canada.

Image: Illustration of Site C hydroelectric project. Photo: courtesy of Acciona.