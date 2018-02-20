BHEL commissions 18MW Mukerian hydro project in Punjab, India

Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) has completed the 18MW Mukerian Hydro-Electric Project (HEP) Stage-II in the Indian state of Punjab following the commissioning of the second 9MW hydro generating unit.

The first unit of the 2x9 MW Mukerian HEP, commissioned in May, 2017 by BHEL, has been operating successfully.

Significantly, the 9 MW Bulb Generating set is the highest rated Bulb Generating set supplied by BHEL. Bulb turbines are specialized, state-of-the-art hydro turbines used for low head and high discharge applications. Bulb turbine assembly consists of generator internally integrated with the turbine in the bulb, which is immersed in water.

Located on the Mukerian canal in Hoshiarpur district of Punjab, the 18 MW Mukerian project is a surface powerhouse of Punjab State Power Corporation Ltd (PSPCL).

The generation from Mukerian HEP Stage-II will contribute significantly in reduction of greenhouse gas emissions and will help in achieving a low carbon development path for the nation.

BHEL’s scope of work in the project comprised design, manufacture, supply, installation and commissioning of two units of 9 MW Horizontal Kaplan Turbines & Bulb Generators, Governing System, 66 kV Switchyard, Generator Transformers, Control, Protection, Metering & Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) system, etc.

Notably, BHEL has made significant contribution to the hydro power sector in the state of Punjab. The company has commissioned 1101 MW of hydro projects in the state which is approximately 84% of the total installed hydro capacity of 1318 MW.

BHEL is presently executing hydro electric projects of around 3,000 MW in the country which are under various stage of implementation. In addition, 2,940 MW of hydro projects in Bhutan are also under execution.

Significantly, more than 500 hydroelectric generating sets of various ratings have been ordered so far on BHEL in India & abroad, with a cumulative capacity of more than 29,000 MW. Of these, about 5,700 MW generating capacity is for overseas projects.

BHEL’s hydro plants are successfully and efficiently performing in India and across the world, including at Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Bhutan, Malaysia, New Zealand, Nepal, Rwanda, Taiwan, Tajikistan, Thailand, and Vietnam.

Source: Company Press Release