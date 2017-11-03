Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Hydro News

Comprehensive testing of fourth hydropower unit begins at Low Bureya hydraulic power plant

Published 03 November 2017

The Low Bureya HPP’s hydraulic power engineers and Power Machines’ specialists started comprehensive testing of the fourth power plant hydropower unit, the final one.

This is the final stage of equipment testing before the hydropower unit will be put into controlled operation, and it will last for a month.

The comprehensive testing program includes load operation testing of not only primary power equipment, (the generator and the unit transformer) but all auxiliary equipment (protection and automatics), and the power distribution circuit equipment (220 kV metal-clad switchgear 220 kV outdoor switchgear).

The contract for the delivery of four 80 MW hydraulic power units for the Low Bureya HPP was signed by the Low Bureya HPP Company (an affiliate of the PJSC RusHydro) and Power Machines in September 2013.

Under the contract’s terms and conditions, Power Machines' scope of obligations includes: design, manufacture, delivery, supervised assembly and installation of four hydraulic power unit equipment kits, each including an adjustable blade turbine complete with an automatic control system, a hydraulic generator with a field system and power unit auxiliary equipment.

Among the project’s features is an eco-friendly hydraulic turbine wheel. The design of the adjustable blade wheel excludes the possibility of oil leaks into the river water.



Source: Company Press Release

NETZSCH - Progressing Cavity Pumps and Rotary Lobe Pumps NETZSCH has manufactured positive displacement pumps worldwide for more than six decades. NETZSCH's NEMO® progressing cavity pumps and TORNADO® rotary lobe pumps are designed specifically for the most demanding pumping applications. NETZSCH pumps range in size from the industry's smallest metering pumps to high-volume pumps for applications in the oil and gas or mining industries. Power Generation > Hydro > Suppliers Russwurm Ventilatoren (ruwu®) ― Industrial Fans and Portable Fans RUSSWURM VENTILATOREN GMBH is a successful German developer and audited manufacturer providing special constructions of small mobile and large industrial fans with the advantages of an SME. Flexible, efficient, powerful. Power Generation > Hydro > Suppliers Alphatec Engineering - Industrial Machinery Regrouting Services The Alphatec Group was established in 1977 and our main business has been contracting; regrouting industrial machinery for which cement-based grouts have failed, and replacing them with permanent polymer grouts, properly designed to perform as the interface between machine and foundation. We also repair machinery foundations, restoring the concrete integrity and its ability to damp out vibrations and formulate and manufacture quality polymer products for use by other professionals. Power Generation > Hydro > Suppliers Dacorom International - Heavy Lift Transportation Dacorom International provide full worldwide forwarding and logistics activities, door-to-door operations, using multimodal transports (road, sea, river, air and rail), as well as related services such as warehousing, handling, distribution, all port operations and customs clearance, etc.

