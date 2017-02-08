DP Energy seeks approval for 100MW Fair Head Tidal project in Northern Ireland

Tidal power developer DP Energy has submitted planning application to Northern Ireland authorities for the development of the proposed 100MW Fair Head tidal scheme off the Antrim coast.

Capable of powering 70,000 homes, the tidal generation scheme is planned to be built off the County Antrim coastline.

The approval will allow DP Marine Energy and its project partner Belgium-based Bluepower NV to install tidal turbines on the seabed and associated infrastructure required to bring the power ashore.

The company said that the environmental statement supporting the application involves details on types of tidal turbine technologies considered for the site as well as findings from the surveys and environmental impact assessments.

The tidal project is planned to be developed in two stages. The first stage involves installation of an array of perhaps four to six turbines.

DP Energy said that the second stage will be more substantial, completing the scheme’s 100MW output.

Fair Head Tidal project manager Clodagh McGrath said: “We initially engaged with the local communities of Ballycastle, Rathlin and the broader north coast in May 2014 outlining our development approach and plans for an extensive program of site surveys.

“We returned in August last year to share further details including the findings from the surveys.”

The project is said to be the second of two tidal schemes to have secured agreements from The Crown Estate for the large scale tidal energy projects development.

Expected to create 340 temporary jobs during construction phase and 75 permanent jobs once commissioned, the tidal project planned to be have an operational period of up to 25 years.

DP Energy said it is also currently in the process of developing similar schemes off the east coast of Canada, and off Orkney and Islay, Scotland.