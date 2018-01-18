DEWA plans to build 400MW pumped hydro storage project

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has signed a memorandum of agreement (MoA) to study the construction of a 400MW pumped-storage hydropower plant in Hatta, Dubai, UAE.

The MoA has been signed with the GCC Interconnection Authority (GCCIA) and the Belgian Dredging, Environmental & Marine Engineering Group (DEME).

Expected to have a storage capacity of approximately 2,500MWh, the pumped hydro storage power project is being developed as part of DEWA’s plan to diversify the energy mix and enhance energy storage technologies.

DEWA managing director and CEO Saeed Mohammad Ahmad Al Tayer said: “The MoA to study the economic and environmental feasibility of constructing a pumped hydro storage island in the Arabian Gulf supports our efforts to diversify energy sources and enhance storage technologies.

“This supports the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 to make Dubai a global hub for clean energy and green economy, and provide 75% of Dubai’s total power output from clean energy by 2050.”

Claimed to be the first of its kind, the project will use the existing water stored in the Hatta Dam, and an upper reservoir to be built in the mountain.

Al Tayer said: “What characterizes this innovative project is that only one reservoir will be constructed. Water will be pumped from the Arabian Gulf using solar-powered turbines.”

The MoA was signed during DEWA’s participation at the World Future Energy Summit 2018.

Recently, DEWA has approved a total budget of AED26.417bn ($7.1bn) for 2018 to invest in conventional and non-conventional energy sources, advanced technologies and innovative projects.

It has also announced the preferred bidder for its 700MW concentrated solar power Independent Power Producer (IPP) model project costing AED14.2bn ($3.8bn).

Image: Officials from DEWA, GCC Interconnection Authority and Belgian Dredging, Environmental & Marine Engineering Group. Photo: courtesy of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority.