Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Power Generation
Hydro
Hydro Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Power Generation | Hydro
Hydro News

EBRD, GCF provide funding for Qairokkum hydro power plant rehabilitation

EBR Staff Writer Published 16 April 2018

Tajikistani electric utility Barki Tojik will receive a new funding of $88m from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and the Green Climate Fund (GCF) to execute the second phase rehabilitation of the 126MW Qairokkum hydro power plant (QHPP).

The second phase rehabilitation will help the Qairokkum hydro project to eventually increase its power generation capacity to 174MW, thereby helping Tajikistan in boosting its electricity supply.

As part of the second phase, concrete dam works will be carried out along with installation of hydraulic steel components, turbines and electromechanical equipment for the four hydropower units of the Qairokkum power plant.

EBRD said: "The loan will complete an ambitious programme of investment that was commenced in 2014 with financing from the EBRD, Austria and the United Kingdom and the Climate Investment Funds’ Pilot Programme for Climate Resilience. The government of Austria is again funding technical cooperation support."

Located along the Syr Darya River near Kayrakkum in Sughd Province, the hydro power plant, made up of six hydro turbines of 21MW each has been in operations for more than 60 years.

According to EBRD, the plant’s rehabilitation and modernization will ensure that it generates reliable supply of sustainable power to more than 500,000 people.  

The organization will provide a loan of $38m while GCF will give a loan of $27m along with a $23m grant for the second phase rehabilitation.

Qairokkum hydro project’s upgrade will also see new climate resilience measures taken up to enable it to withstand the expected impact of climate change on the hydrology of Tajikistan.

EBRD said in a statement: “Tajikistan is one of the countries most vulnerable to climate change. Its glacial hydrology and, by extension, its hydropower sector are highly sensitive to the impacts of climate change and the project offers a model of how carefully designed investments can make hydropower more resilient.”

Image: The Qairokkum hydro power plant along the Syr Darya River. Photo: courtesy of European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Power Generation> Hydro

Related Dates
2018> April

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Power Generation> Renewables> Hydro
Hydro News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Alphatec Engineering - Industrial Machinery Regrouting Services The Alphatec Group was established in 1977 and our main business has been contracting; regrouting industrial machinery for which cement-based grouts have failed, and replacing them with permanent polymer grouts, properly designed to perform as the interface between machine and foundation. We also repair machinery foundations, restoring the concrete integrity and its ability to damp out vibrations and formulate and manufacture quality polymer products for use by other professionals. Power Generation > Hydro > Suppliers Dacorom International - Heavy Lift Transportation Dacorom International provide full worldwide forwarding and logistics activities, door-to-door operations, using multimodal transports (road, sea, river, air and rail), as well as related services such as warehousing, handling, distribution, all port operations and customs clearance, etc. Power Generation > Hydro > Suppliers

Hydro Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2018. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.