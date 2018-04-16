EBRD, GCF provide funding for Qairokkum hydro power plant rehabilitation

Tajikistani electric utility Barki Tojik will receive a new funding of $88m from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and the Green Climate Fund (GCF) to execute the second phase rehabilitation of the 126MW Qairokkum hydro power plant (QHPP).

The second phase rehabilitation will help the Qairokkum hydro project to eventually increase its power generation capacity to 174MW, thereby helping Tajikistan in boosting its electricity supply.

As part of the second phase, concrete dam works will be carried out along with installation of hydraulic steel components, turbines and electromechanical equipment for the four hydropower units of the Qairokkum power plant.

EBRD said: "The loan will complete an ambitious programme of investment that was commenced in 2014 with financing from the EBRD, Austria and the United Kingdom and the Climate Investment Funds’ Pilot Programme for Climate Resilience. The government of Austria is again funding technical cooperation support."

Located along the Syr Darya River near Kayrakkum in Sughd Province, the hydro power plant, made up of six hydro turbines of 21MW each has been in operations for more than 60 years.

According to EBRD, the plant’s rehabilitation and modernization will ensure that it generates reliable supply of sustainable power to more than 500,000 people.

The organization will provide a loan of $38m while GCF will give a loan of $27m along with a $23m grant for the second phase rehabilitation.

Qairokkum hydro project’s upgrade will also see new climate resilience measures taken up to enable it to withstand the expected impact of climate change on the hydrology of Tajikistan.

EBRD said in a statement: “Tajikistan is one of the countries most vulnerable to climate change. Its glacial hydrology and, by extension, its hydropower sector are highly sensitive to the impacts of climate change and the project offers a model of how carefully designed investments can make hydropower more resilient.”

Image: The Qairokkum hydro power plant along the Syr Darya River. Photo: courtesy of European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.