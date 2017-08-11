HCC wins contract for 93MW hydro power project in Kashmir

Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) has bagged an engineering procurement and construction (EPC) contract to construct a 93MW hydro power project in the Indian state of Jammu & Kashmir.

The contract worth INR810.37cr ($126m) has been given to the infrastructure major by the Jammu & Kashmir State Power Development Corporation Limited (JKSPDCL). As part of it, JCC will construct three units, each of 31MW for the New Ganderbal Hydro Power Project.

The new hydro power project will come up in Central Kashmir region on the Sind River, a tributary of River Jhelum.

HCC president and CEO Arun Karambelkar said: “This prestigious contract demonstrates our EPC expertise in the hydro power sector.

“With a wide array of competencies for building various modules of hydroelectric projects, HCC has garnered expertise and distinction through complex project management in every step of engineering, procurement and construction.”

HCC’s scope of the contract includes project planning, design and engineering. Besides, it will handle the civil and infrastructure works associated with the New Ganderbal Hydro Power Project which involves manufacturing, assembling, inspection, testing and installation of electro-mechanical and hydro-mechanical equipments.

The company says that it has constructed a quarter of the installed hydroelectric power capacity in India over the last nine decades. In the last 15 years, HCC has completed construction of 13 hydro power projects which include a couple of projects in neighbouring Bhutan.

Earlier in the week, HCC was awarded a contract worth INR763.57cr ($119m) for the construction of fast reactor fuel cycle facility at Kalpakkam in Tamil Nadu state from Indira Gandhi Center for Atomic Research (IGCAR).