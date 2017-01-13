Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Data-Driven Business Digital Protection Hybrid Agility Workplace Productivity
Power Generation
Hydro
Hydro Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Power Generation | Hydro
Hydro News

Hendry review supports £1.3 Swansea Bay tidal lagoon project in UK

EBR Staff Writer Published 13 January 2017

A UK government commissioned review said that the country should move ahead with cost effective plans to develop the Tidal Lagoon Swansea Bay, a proposed 320MW tidal lagoon hydropower project at Swansea Port.

Being developed by a special purpose vehicle (SPV) company Tidal Lagoon (Swansea Bay), the £1.3 ($1.49bn) project is said to be one of the world's biggest tidal power plants.

According to the independent review into the feasibility of project, which was carried out by the former Energy Minister Charles Hendry, tidal lagoons have potential to play a cost effective role as part of the UK energy mix.

Last year, Hendry was appointed to assess the economic viability of the project and its role in the UK’s energy mix.

Hendry said: “I believe that the evidence is clear that tidal lagoons can play a cost effective role in the UK’s energy mix and there is considerable value in a small (less than 500 MW) pathfinder project.”

The study also revealed that tidal lagoons can help deliver security of supply while assisting in delivering in the UK’s decarbonization commitments.

UK Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy state secretary Greg Clark said: “The Government’s energy planning is focused on ensuring affordable, secure, low-carbon energy.

“We will now consider recommendations and determine what decision is in the best interests of the UK energy in the long term.”

The report, however, makes 30 recommendations for bringing maximum benefits from the tidal lagoon to the UK market.

Welcoming the review, trade body RenewableUK CEO Hugh McNeal: “Government should finalize negotiations so that work can start on this important infrastructure project as soon as possible.

“This is a new growth sector with huge potential to bring industrial-scale economic opportunities to the UK.

“Each new tidal lagoon will drive down costs due to economies of scale, benefitting consumers, as well as strengthening the security of our energy supply.”

Image: The tidal lagoons have potential to play a cost effective role in the UK’s energy mix. Photo: courtesy of Crown copyright.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Power Generation> Hydro

Related Dates
2017> January

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Power Generation> Renewables> Ocean/Tidal
Hydro News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Intergraph® Process, Power & Marine - Enterprise Engineering Software Soon to be known as Hexagon Process, Power & Marine, Intergraph® Process, Power & Marine is the leading global provider of engineering software for the design, construction and operation of plants, ships and offshore facilities. Power Generation > Hydro > Suppliers Bronswerk Heat Transfer - Dynamic Heat Exchange Solutions Bronswerk® Heat Transfer (BHT) offers specialised knowledge of advanced processes and techniques for heat exchange systems. Since 1940, Bronswerk has designed, manufactured and supplied industrial (shell and tube) heat exchangers, cooling equipment, (A-frame) condensers, air cooled coolers (ACC) and fans for the industry. Power Generation > Hydro > Suppliers Precision IceBlast Corporation-Industry Leader in Ice Blasting Services Precision IceBlast Corporation, founded in 1993, is an independent, family-owned, contracting organization providing industrial cleaning, surface preparation, and re-coating services to clients in Power Generation as well as many other industries. With headquarters in Northeastern Wisconsin, they service customers world-wide with offices in Canada, the UK, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and across the United States. Power Generation > Hydro > Suppliers Alphatec Engineering - Industrial Machinery Regrouting Services The Alphatec Group was established in 1977 and our main business has been contracting; regrouting industrial machinery for which cement-based grouts have failed, and replacing them with permanent polymer grouts, properly designed to perform as the interface between machine and foundation. We also repair machinery foundations, restoring the concrete integrity and its ability to damp out vibrations and formulate and manufacture quality polymer products for use by other professionals. Power Generation > Hydro > Suppliers

Hydro Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.