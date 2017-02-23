Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Data-Driven Business Digital Protection Hybrid Agility Workplace Productivity
Power Generation
Hydro
Hydro Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Power Generation | Hydro
Hydro News

India approves plans to invest in 900MW Arun III hydro project of Nepal

EBR Staff Writer Published 23 February 2017

India's Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) has approved Rs57.2bn ($853.8m) investment proposal by state-owned Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam (SJVN) Limited in the 900MW Arun-III hydropower project in Nepal.

SJVN, a joint venture between the India government and the Himachal Pradesh state government, is under contract to develop the project in Sankhuwasabha district of eastern Nepal.

In March 2008, Nepal had signed a memorandum of understanding SJVN Limited to execute a 30-year build-own-operate-transfer agreement.

The project is planned to be completed in 60 months from the date of financial closure, which is expected in September 2017.

As per the project development agreement (PDA) signed in 2014, about 21.9% power generated from the facility will be supplied to Nepal over entire 25 years of concession period.

The run-of-river project involves construction of 70m-high concrete gravity dam and a head race tunnel (HRT).

With 3.65hr of minimum peaking capacity, the project will feature four generation units each with 225MW capacity. It will generate 3685 GWh of clean power annually.

Apart from providing surplus power to India, the project is expected to help strengthen economic ties with Nepal.

The project, which is expected to create over 3000 direct jobs during construction phase, will be implemented by SJVN’s 100% subsidiary SJVN Arun-3 Power Development Company (SAPDC).

In 2013, SAPDC was incorporated and registered as a private limited company under Nepal's Companies Act, reported Press Trust of India.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Power Generation> Hydro

Related Dates
2017> February

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Power Generation> Renewables> Hydro
Hydro News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Precision IceBlast Corporation-Industry Leader in Ice Blasting Services Precision IceBlast Corporation, founded in 1993, is an independent, family-owned, contracting organization providing industrial cleaning, surface preparation, and re-coating services to clients in Power Generation as well as many other industries. With headquarters in Northeastern Wisconsin, they service customers world-wide with offices in Canada, the UK, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and across the United States. Power Generation > Hydro > Suppliers Bronswerk Heat Transfer - Dynamic Heat Exchange Solutions Bronswerk® Heat Transfer (BHT) offers specialised knowledge of advanced processes and techniques for heat exchange systems. Since 1940, Bronswerk has designed, manufactured and supplied industrial (shell and tube) heat exchangers, cooling equipment, (A-frame) condensers, air cooled coolers (ACC) and fans for the industry. Power Generation > Hydro > Suppliers Alphatec Engineering - Industrial Machinery Regrouting Services The Alphatec Group was established in 1977 and our main business has been contracting; regrouting industrial machinery for which cement-based grouts have failed, and replacing them with permanent polymer grouts, properly designed to perform as the interface between machine and foundation. We also repair machinery foundations, restoring the concrete integrity and its ability to damp out vibrations and formulate and manufacture quality polymer products for use by other professionals. Power Generation > Hydro > Suppliers Intergraph® Process, Power & Marine - Enterprise Engineering Software Soon to be known as Hexagon Process, Power & Marine, Intergraph® Process, Power & Marine is the leading global provider of engineering software for the design, construction and operation of plants, ships and offshore facilities. Power Generation > Hydro > Suppliers

Hydro Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.