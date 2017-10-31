Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Intelligent Edge Enable Digital Optimise Core
Power Generation
Hydro
Hydro Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Power Generation | Hydro
Hydro News

Innergex Renewable Energy to acquire Alterra Power for $857m

EBR Staff Writer Published 31 October 2017

Canadian power producer Innergex Renewable Energy has agreed to acquire Vancouver-based Alterra Power for C$1.1bn ($857.8m) in a move to diversify its energy portfolio.

Alterra, which was founded in 2011 by the merger of Magma Energy and Plutonic Power, is expected to complement the current operating, under construction and prospective projects of Innergex.

Innergex anticipates to significantly accelerate its growth profile with the transaction while reaching a net installed capacity of more than 2GW by 2020.

Through the acquisition, Innergex is expected to expand geographic and technological diversification of its power assets, with considerable footprint in the US and Icelandic power markets. It would also add geothermal electricity generation to its production mix from Alterra.

Innergex president and CEO Michel Letellier said: “The geographic and energy sources profile of Alterra's portfolio further diversifies Innergex's asset base by adding operating hydro and wind projects in Canada, a large number of operating, under construction and prospective wind projects in the U.S. and operating geothermal assets in Iceland.

“Further, we believe that the addition of Alterra's seasoned and experienced team to Innergex's team enhances our ability to concurrently develop multiple projects across many geographies.”

Following the acquisition, Innergex will increase its net power generation capacity by over 40% to over 1.6GW which includes assets under construction.

Innergex would also be adding 686MW capacity coming from three advanced-stage prospective projects through the deal.

Alterra executive chairman Ross Beaty said: “Innergex is an outstanding Canadian clean energy company with highly complementary renewable energy assets to those of Alterra and a similar corporate culture.

“The combined company will have a lower cost of capital, stronger balance sheet, more diversified asset base and greater capacity to grow rapidly and efficiently.”

The amount offered by Innergex also includes the assumption of Alterra's debt. As per the terms of transaction, Alterra shareholders will get an aggregate consideration which will consist of around 25% in cash with each share priced at $8.25 and 75% in common shares of Innergex.

The transaction would need the approval by Alterra's shareholders along with meeting of other customary closing conditions including regulatory approvals in Canada and the US.

Image: Alterra's Toba Montrose run-of-river hydro power plant in Canada. Photo: courtesy of Alterrapower/Wikipedia.org.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Power Generation> Hydro

Related Dates
2017> October

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Power Generation> Renewables> Hydro
Hydro News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

NETZSCH - Progressing Cavity Pumps and Rotary Lobe Pumps NETZSCH has manufactured positive displacement pumps worldwide for more than six decades. NETZSCH’s NEMO® progressing cavity pumps and TORNADO® rotary lobe pumps are designed specifically for the most demanding pumping applications. NETZSCH pumps range in size from the industry's smallest metering pumps to high-volume pumps for applications in the oil and gas or mining industries. Power Generation > Hydro > Suppliers Russwurm Ventilatoren (ruwu®) ― Industrial Fans and Portable Fans RUSSWURM VENTILATOREN GMBH is a successful German developer and audited manufacturer providing special constructions of small mobile and large industrial fans with the advantages of an SME. Flexible, efficient, powerful. Power Generation > Hydro > Suppliers Dacorom International - Heavy Lift Transportation Dacorom International provide full worldwide forwarding and logistics activities, door-to-door operations, using multimodal transports (road, sea, river, air and rail), as well as related services such as warehousing, handling, distribution, all port operations and customs clearance, etc. Power Generation > Hydro > Suppliers Alphatec Engineering - Industrial Machinery Regrouting Services The Alphatec Group was established in 1977 and our main business has been contracting; regrouting industrial machinery for which cement-based grouts have failed, and replacing them with permanent polymer grouts, properly designed to perform as the interface between machine and foundation. We also repair machinery foundations, restoring the concrete integrity and its ability to damp out vibrations and formulate and manufacture quality polymer products for use by other professionals. Power Generation > Hydro > Suppliers

Hydro Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.