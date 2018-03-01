James Fisher Marine Services signs MoU with Carnegie for wave energy technology

James Fisher Marine Services (JFMS) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Carnegie Clean Energy for the deployment of CETO 6 wave energy technology in Australia.

Carnegie plans to deploy CETO 6 technology at the Albany project in Western Australia. The project, which is planned to be delivered in stages, will involve initial deployment of 1MW unit.

This will be followed by a 20MW wave farm with an investment of over $100m. The successful demonstration of 20MW project will lead to a 100MW expansion project.

The ‘Generation 6’ CETO ocean power unit is claimed to have four times more power generation capacity compared to the CETO 5 unit used in Carnegie’s Perth Wave Energy Project..

As per the MoU, JFMS will help Australian-based Carnegie on progressing geotechnical, mooring and foundation techniques, processes and systems for the deployment of Carnegie’s wave energy technology, CETO 6.

The work will include cooperation on a range of marine renewables areas, including low-cost foundation design, subsea connectors, components and tooling, array planning, installation, operations & maintenance and offshore vessel selection.

CETO Wave Energy project manager Angus Nichols said: “CETO has the potential to revolutionize power and water production globally. We’re pleased to add JFMS to a number of academic, industry and research organizations around the world which we are collaborating with to help us develop our technology.”

JFMS projects division managing director Paul Scullion said: “Carnegie is one of the world’s leading wave-energy device developers and JFMS has world-leading expertise in the foundation design and installation of both wave and tidal energy devices, so I’m delighted with this commitment to work closely together.”

The CETO 6 project features submerged buoys which oscillate with the ocean's waves and transfer energy to a power conversion unit located inside the buoy. The generated power is then transmitted to onshore via a subsea cable.

Image: Illustration of the CETO 6 wave energy technology. Photo: courtesy of James Fisher and Sons plc.