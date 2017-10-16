Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Intelligent Edge Enable Digital Optimise Core
Power Generation
Hydro
Hydro Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Power Generation | Hydro
Hydro News

Marine Power Systems unveils wave energy generator for sea-based testing

EBR Staff Writer Published 16 October 2017

UK-based Marine Power Systems (MPS) has unveiled and put to test its quarter-scale, prototype wave energy generator named as WaveSub which has been designed to address challenges of energy generation at sea.

The launch of the new wave energy generator, which has been built and assembled in Wales, would mark the company’s move to a new, sea-based phase of its development.

According to MPS, the energy generation device promises to take forward the rapidly growing marine energy industry by producing wave power that is reliable and affordable.

Marine Power Systems CEO Dr Gareth Stockman said: “With nearly a decade of research and development invested in the WaveSub, we are now at a point where an affordable, scalable and reliable wave energy device is within our reach.

“With continued government support and private investment, the WaveSub can bring down the cost of wave power generation so that in time it can compete favourably with offshore wind in terms of energy generation costs.”

WaveSub captures wave energy around 10km from shore by using the waves’ continual orbital motion to drive a sophisticated power-take-off (PTO) system for its operations.

Through an undersea cable, the generated power is transferred to the shore.

MPS says that at full-scale, a WaveSub device usually of 100m length and with a capacity of 5MW can provide power for around 5,000 homes.

Following its launch at Pembroke Dock, the WaveSub is being towed to the FaBTest marine test site in Cornwall. The WaveSub at this location will showcase its electricity-generation capacity across a wide range of sea conditions.

Apart from that, the demo project will show how quickly the device can be installed at a cost-effective price and how low its maintenance costs can be. Its survivability in the harshest of conditions will also be demonstrated during the test.

Image: Illustration of Marine Power Systems wave energy generator WaveSub. Photo: courtesy of Marine Power Systems.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Power Generation> Hydro

Related Dates
2017> October

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Power Generation> Renewables> Ocean/Tidal
Hydro News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Russwurm Ventilatoren (ruwu®) ― Industrial Fans and Portable Fans RUSSWURM VENTILATOREN GMBH is a successful German developer and audited manufacturer providing special constructions of small mobile and large industrial fans with the advantages of an SME. Flexible, efficient, powerful. Power Generation > Hydro > Suppliers Alphatec Engineering - Industrial Machinery Regrouting Services The Alphatec Group was established in 1977 and our main business has been contracting; regrouting industrial machinery for which cement-based grouts have failed, and replacing them with permanent polymer grouts, properly designed to perform as the interface between machine and foundation. We also repair machinery foundations, restoring the concrete integrity and its ability to damp out vibrations and formulate and manufacture quality polymer products for use by other professionals. Power Generation > Hydro > Suppliers NETZSCH - Progressing Cavity Pumps and Rotary Lobe Pumps NETZSCH has manufactured positive displacement pumps worldwide for more than six decades. NETZSCH’s NEMO® progressing cavity pumps and TORNADO® rotary lobe pumps are designed specifically for the most demanding pumping applications. NETZSCH pumps range in size from the industry's smallest metering pumps to high-volume pumps for applications in the oil and gas or mining industries. Power Generation > Hydro > Suppliers Dacorom International - Heavy Lift Transportation Dacorom International provide full worldwide forwarding and logistics activities, door-to-door operations, using multimodal transports (road, sea, river, air and rail), as well as related services such as warehousing, handling, distribution, all port operations and customs clearance, etc. Power Generation > Hydro > Suppliers

Hydro Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.