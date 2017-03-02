Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Data-Driven Business Digital Protection Hybrid Agility Workplace Productivity
Power Generation
Hydro
Hydro Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Power Generation | Hydro
Hydro News

Nova Innovation-led consortium wins funding to develop tidal turbine subsystem

EBR Staff Writer Published 02 March 2017

Nova Innovation-led European tidal energy consortium has secured €4.4m funding to develop tidal turbine subsystem.

Secured under European Union’s Horizon 2020 Framework Programme, the funding will be used to develop and validate an advanced subsystem called direct drive power take-off (PTO) for tidal turbines.

The commercialization of the technology is expected to reduce the lifetime cost of tidal power by around 20%

The project has been named as Tidal turbine power take-off accelerator (TiPA), which will be carried out over a period of  36 months. The consortium will construct the PTO subsystem and carry out accelerated onshore testing in Germany.

Later, the in-sea testing will be conducted in Scotland based on third party validation of the design and test results.

The PTO subsystem is a component, which converts the mechanical power in the tidal turbine rotor into electricity that is exported into the grid.

The project consortium is also comprised of Siemens, SKF, the University of Edinburgh, RWTH Aachen University, Delft Technical University and Wood Group Kenny SAS ¦ SgurrEnergy.

Nova Innovation managing director Simon Forrest said: “We are delighted to collaborate with our European partner organisations to deliver TiPA to develop and demonstrate our innovative direct drive PTO for tidal turbines.

“We are extremely appreciative to the European Commission for their belief in our technology and sector, and are really looking forward to taking the PTO onwards to a commercial reality for the industry.”

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Power Generation> Hydro

Related Dates
2017> March

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Power Generation> Renewables> Ocean/Tidal
Hydro News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Precision IceBlast Corporation-Industry Leader in Ice Blasting Services Precision IceBlast Corporation, founded in 1993, is an independent, family-owned, contracting organization providing industrial cleaning, surface preparation, and re-coating services to clients in Power Generation as well as many other industries. With headquarters in Northeastern Wisconsin, they service customers world-wide with offices in Canada, the UK, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and across the United States. Power Generation > Hydro > Suppliers Intergraph® Process, Power & Marine - Enterprise Engineering Software Soon to be known as Hexagon Process, Power & Marine, Intergraph® Process, Power & Marine is the leading global provider of engineering software for the design, construction and operation of plants, ships and offshore facilities. Power Generation > Hydro > Suppliers Alphatec Engineering - Industrial Machinery Regrouting Services The Alphatec Group was established in 1977 and our main business has been contracting; regrouting industrial machinery for which cement-based grouts have failed, and replacing them with permanent polymer grouts, properly designed to perform as the interface between machine and foundation. We also repair machinery foundations, restoring the concrete integrity and its ability to damp out vibrations and formulate and manufacture quality polymer products for use by other professionals. Power Generation > Hydro > Suppliers Bronswerk Heat Transfer - Dynamic Heat Exchange Solutions Bronswerk® Heat Transfer (BHT) offers specialised knowledge of advanced processes and techniques for heat exchange systems. Since 1940, Bronswerk has designed, manufactured and supplied industrial (shell and tube) heat exchangers, cooling equipment, (A-frame) condensers, air cooled coolers (ACC) and fans for the industry. Power Generation > Hydro > Suppliers

Hydro Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.