Turboatom to modernize Kiyiv hydro pumped storage power plant in Ukraine

PJSC "Turboatom" and PJSC "Ukrhydroenergo" signed a contract for reconstruction of three units of Kiyiv Hydro Pumped Storage Power Plant (HPSPP) in Ukraine.

Contract was signed 30 December 2016 in framework of Project "Rehabilitation of hydroelectric power plants", which implemented on general financing of European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and European Investment Bank (EBRD and EIB).

PJSC "Turboatom" act as general contractor for "turnkey" project. Contract will be executed in partnership with SE "Plant" Electrovazhmash ".

For Kiev HPSPP "Turboatom" will develop documentation, conduct model tests and will supply to the plant three Francis type turbines RO75-B-300, will conduct dismantling, installation, precommissioning and commissioning. In its turn,

"Electrovazhmash" will design and manufacture three generators will implement its factory assembly and testing, as well as supervision of start-up and commissioning.

Contract amount is 562. 43 million hryivn., project implementation period 2017 - 2021 years.

Kiyiv HPSPP is built on the right bank of the Kiyiv reservoir. The first hydroelectric unit of power station was put into operation in 1970, the last six - in 1972.

In 1969-1970 PJSC "Turboatom" supplied to the plant three Francis type turbines RO75-B-300 with unit capacity 43 MW and three reversible pump-turbines type ORO75-B-465 on 34.6 MW in turbine mode and 40 MW – pump, each. The last three, plant modernized in 1986 with increase in capacity of each up to 38 MW in turbine mode and 45.2 MW in pump.

Source: Company Press Release