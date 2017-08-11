Power Machines to deliver equipment for Bom Jesus HPP in Brazil

Power Machines Fezer, an affiliate of Power Machines located in Brazil, together with ENERGIC, a Brazilian engineering company specializing in the construction of small-scale hydraulic power plants, have reached a contract for the delivery of hydraulic equipment for the Bom Jesus small-scale HPP.

The contract was preceded by a tender in which Power Machines competed with Brazilian small turbine manufacturers.

Under the contract, the Power Machines’ affiliate will manufacture and deliver a 2 MW horizontal turbine and a pre-turbine gate valve to the power plant. Power Machines Fezer specialists will also perform installation of hydraulic equipment at the power plant. The completion of equipment delivery is scheduled for July 2018.

Power Machines Fezer is focused on improving internal efficiency of processes and on development of new products for small-scale power generation. At present, the company is taking part in the implementation of projects involving the manufacture and delivery of three mini-turbines complete with wheels for the Theodoro Schlickmann HPP (Brazil), the modernization and repair of a 2 MW hydraulic turbine at the Abranjo HPP, as well as delivery of spare parts for the La Mina HPP (Chile) and ball pre-turbine gate valves for the upgrade of the Henry Borden HPP (Brazil).

Source: Company Press Release