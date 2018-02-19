Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Hydro News

Poyry to undertake feasibility study of Shnogh hydro project in Armenia

Published 19 February 2018

Debed Hydro has given an engineering services and consultancy services assignment to Pöyry for the feasibility study for Shnogh hydroelectric project in Armenia.

The Shnogh Project is located along the Debed river in northern Armenia close to the Georgian border. 

The Shnogh project is a run-of-river plant which harnesses the water from the Debed and Martsiget rivers, which will be dammed behind a 25m high concrete weir, and conveyed to the powerhouse along a long free-flow tunnel (19 km), a pressure shaft (230m), and a high pressure tunnel.

The two turbines with capacity of 70 MW will be housed in a surface powerhouse located on the bank of the Debed River, in the vicinity of Neghots village.

Pöyry's assignment includes the review of existing documents and the basic studies, feasibility design of the selected alternatives, construction schedule, bill of quantities, cost estimate, economic evaluation and executive summary. 

The investment project will be implemented by the Energy Invest Holding CJSC via its newly created subsidiary company which will construct and operate the plant, the Debed Hydro LLC.

The Investors Club of Armenia investment fund will co-invest 15% of the required investment amount into this project. 

Pöyry energy business group president Richard Pinnock said: "Delivering clean, renewable energy projects in this region further strengthens Pöyry's position as one of the world's leading hydropower engineering consultancies.

“Armenia is an important country for hydropower development and we look forward to sharing our expertise in future projects.”

The value of the order is not disclosed. The order will be recognised within the Energy Business Group order stock in H1/2018.



Source: Company Press Release

