Pöyry wins engineering services contract for 531MW Chilean hydropower project

Pöyry has been awarded an engineering services contract from Strabag for the 531MW Alto Maipo hydropower plant on Maipo river basin in Chile.

The Alto Maipo hydropower project comprises two run-of-the-river hydroelectric plants, the Las Lajas plant and the Alfalfal II plant.

Under the contract, Pöyry will review the constructability and preliminary engineering, detail design of the project. It will also be responsible for the preparation of tender documents for hydromechanical and electrical works.

The scope of the contract also includes providing operations and maintenance (O&M) manuals and site supervision services during the construction and commissioning phase of the project.

Pöyry Chile country manager Patrick Furrer said: "This assignment further strengthens Pöyry's position as one of the world's leading hydropower engineering consultancies. Our approach, combining local engineering know-how with international expertise is very well received by clients.

“After re-establishing Pöyry's office in Chile in 2014, this is an important milestone in delivering locally-provided engineering services. We are pleased by the trust Strabag has shown in Pöyry and look forward to developing our excellent relations, especially in a project as challenging as Alto Maipo."

Construction on the 267MW Las Lajas plant and 264MW Alfalfal II plant began in the fourth quarter of 2013.

Scheduled to be commissioned in 2019, the two projects are expected to have an annual power generation production capacity of about 2,320GWh which will be delivered to Chile's electrical grid, Sistema Interconectado Central.

Pöyry is already working with Strabag subsidiary, Züblin International, to provide engineering services for the La Mina hydropower project.