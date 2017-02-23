Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Hydro News

UK Government urged to include wave and tidal power in industrial strategy

Published 23 February 2017

The Scottish Government Minister for Business, Innovation and Energy Paul Wheelhouse MSP has called for marine energy to be included in the UK Government’s Industrial Strategy.

Addressing RenewableUK’s Wave and Tidal Energy Conference in London, the marine energy’s biggest annual event, Mr Wheelhouse said:

“Scotland’s wave and tidal sectors are already having a positive impact on the Scottish economy, bringing innovation, inward investment and skilled jobs”.

“I very much hope that the UK Government takes the opportunity to clarify its commitment to renewables in its final industrial strategy.

“The UK Government must put an end to uncertainty: we need ‘sector deals’ for our wind and marine energy industries to provide vital routes to market and to allow new technologies to continue to achieve economies of scale through application of the technology in the field.

Mr Wheelhouse also announced that Scotland has led a successful bid by a consortium of 8 nations and regions for £14.3 million in funding for marine energy companies and research institutions from the Ocean Energy European Research Area Network Cofund. It will support collaborative Research & Development projects in the ocean energy sector.

 



Source: Company Press Release

