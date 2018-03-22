Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Power Generation
Hydro
Hydro Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Power Generation | Hydro
Hydro News

Seabased to deliver 100MW wave energy plant for TC’s Energy in Ghana

EBR Staff Writer Published 22 March 2018

Sweden-based Seabased has signed a contract with Ghanaian renewable energy company TC’s Energy to deliver a 100MW wave energy plant near Ada in Ghana.

The Swedish wave energy developer will be responsible for providing design, manufacturing, and installation of the turnkey wave energy park. Its contract comes with an option for local final assembly of non-core technology as the size of the project increases.

The 100MW Ghanian wave energy plant is expected to meet the electricity requirements of tens of thousands of homes. Seabased claimed that the nearly invisible wave park will also produce no pollution and at the same time will create an artificial reef for marine life.

TC’s Energy CEO Anthony Opoku said: “This contract marks the culmination of a long process toward building Africa’s first utility scale wave park, and we hope will lead to the expansion of renewable energy across Ghana and West Africa.

“The commercial viability of Seabased’s mechanically simple, yet robust design appealed from the beginning. It is very well suited for the wave climate of Ghana.”

The wave energy project will create local jobs in the West African country. More jobs will be created to carry out operations and maintenance of the wave park.

It is supported by a power purchase agreement (PPA) with the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), which will also help the country meet some part of its energy sufficiency.

Seabased CEO Magnussen said: “The necessary studies, permits and PPA are all in place, and we have the experience of a successful pilot under our belt. We feel well-prepared to step into this final phase of manufacturing and delivering the wave park.

“We are proud to be working with TC’s Energy, a pioneer in the commercial development of the fantastic wave resource in Ghana.”

Seabased said that its wave parks generate power by using wave energy converters (WECs). These WECs consist of buoys, which are connected to linear generators.

Power is generated through the movement of the buoys caused by the waves. Installation of a switchgear makes the power generated to be suitable for grid use, said Seabased.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Power Generation> Hydro

Related Dates
2018> March

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Power Generation> Renewables> Ocean/Tidal
Hydro News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Dacorom International - Heavy Lift Transportation Dacorom International provide full worldwide forwarding and logistics activities, door-to-door operations, using multimodal transports (road, sea, river, air and rail), as well as related services such as warehousing, handling, distribution, all port operations and customs clearance, etc. Power Generation > Hydro > Suppliers Alphatec Engineering - Industrial Machinery Regrouting Services The Alphatec Group was established in 1977 and our main business has been contracting; regrouting industrial machinery for which cement-based grouts have failed, and replacing them with permanent polymer grouts, properly designed to perform as the interface between machine and foundation. We also repair machinery foundations, restoring the concrete integrity and its ability to damp out vibrations and formulate and manufacture quality polymer products for use by other professionals. Power Generation > Hydro > Suppliers NETZSCH - Progressing Cavity Pumps and Rotary Lobe Pumps NETZSCH has manufactured positive displacement pumps worldwide for more than six decades. NETZSCH’s NEMO® progressing cavity pumps and TORNADO® rotary lobe pumps are designed specifically for the most demanding pumping applications. NETZSCH pumps range in size from the industry's smallest metering pumps to high-volume pumps for applications in the oil and gas or mining industries. Power Generation > Hydro > Suppliers

Hydro Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2018. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.