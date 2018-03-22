Seabased to deliver 100MW wave energy plant for TC’s Energy in Ghana

Sweden-based Seabased has signed a contract with Ghanaian renewable energy company TC’s Energy to deliver a 100MW wave energy plant near Ada in Ghana.

The Swedish wave energy developer will be responsible for providing design, manufacturing, and installation of the turnkey wave energy park. Its contract comes with an option for local final assembly of non-core technology as the size of the project increases.

The 100MW Ghanian wave energy plant is expected to meet the electricity requirements of tens of thousands of homes. Seabased claimed that the nearly invisible wave park will also produce no pollution and at the same time will create an artificial reef for marine life.

TC’s Energy CEO Anthony Opoku said: “This contract marks the culmination of a long process toward building Africa’s first utility scale wave park, and we hope will lead to the expansion of renewable energy across Ghana and West Africa.

“The commercial viability of Seabased’s mechanically simple, yet robust design appealed from the beginning. It is very well suited for the wave climate of Ghana.”

The wave energy project will create local jobs in the West African country. More jobs will be created to carry out operations and maintenance of the wave park.

It is supported by a power purchase agreement (PPA) with the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), which will also help the country meet some part of its energy sufficiency.

Seabased CEO Magnussen said: “The necessary studies, permits and PPA are all in place, and we have the experience of a successful pilot under our belt. We feel well-prepared to step into this final phase of manufacturing and delivering the wave park.

“We are proud to be working with TC’s Energy, a pioneer in the commercial development of the fantastic wave resource in Ghana.”

Seabased said that its wave parks generate power by using wave energy converters (WECs). These WECs consist of buoys, which are connected to linear generators.

Power is generated through the movement of the buoys caused by the waves. Installation of a switchgear makes the power generated to be suitable for grid use, said Seabased.