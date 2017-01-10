Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Data-Driven Business Digital Protection Hybrid Agility Workplace Productivity
Power Generation
Hydro
Hydro Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Power Generation | Hydro
Hydro News

Pakistan announces financing for $1.8bn Suki Kinari hydropower project

EBR Staff Writer Published 10 January 2017

Pakistan has announced financial close for the 870MW Suki Kinari hydropower project, helped by the efforts and facilitation of the country's Private Power and Infrastructure Board (PPIB)

Being built by SK Hydro and Industrial & Commercial Bank of China, the $1.8bn project is expected to commence power generation by 2022. The project is expected to generate 3081GWh of electricity each year.  

The hydro facility is located on River Kunhar, a tributary of River Jhelum, District Mansehra, in the eastern part of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa between Naran and Paras towns.

Construction on the project, which is said to be the first hydro independent power project (IPP) under the framework of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), has already commenced.

Following completion of 30 years of operations, the project will be handed over to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government.

The project’s lenders include Export-Import Bank of China, and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC).

Power generated from the project will be sold to National Transmission & Despatch Company (NTDC), under long term power purchase agreement signed earlier.

The sponsors of the project include Saudi Arabia’s Al-Jomaih Holding Company, China Gezhouba Group Company and Pakistan’s Haseeb Khan.

In April 2015, SK Hydro signed an agreement with Export-Import Bank of China and Industrial and Commerce Bank of China (ICBC) for 75% of financing costs of the project.

Image: Officials from PPIB and SK Hydro after signing of financial close of the hydro project in Pakistan. Photo: courtesy of Private Power & Infrastructure Board.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Power Generation> Hydro

Related Dates
2017> January

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Power Generation> Renewables> Hydro
Hydro News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Intergraph® Process, Power & Marine - Enterprise Engineering Software Soon to be known as Hexagon Process, Power & Marine, Intergraph® Process, Power & Marine is the leading global provider of engineering software for the design, construction and operation of plants, ships and offshore facilities. Power Generation > Hydro > Suppliers CAMO Software - Multivariate Analysis and Design of Experiments Software We at CAMO Software deliver multivariate software and solutions for analyzing large, complex data sets quickly, easily and accurately. World-leading organizations rely on our solutions to get deeper insights, understand processes and make better predictions from their data. Power Generation > Hydro > Suppliers Alphatec Engineering - Industrial Machinery Regrouting Services The Alphatec Group was established in 1977 and our main business has been contracting; regrouting industrial machinery for which cement-based grouts have failed, and replacing them with permanent polymer grouts, properly designed to perform as the interface between machine and foundation. We also repair machinery foundations, restoring the concrete integrity and its ability to damp out vibrations and formulate and manufacture quality polymer products for use by other professionals. Power Generation > Hydro > Suppliers Precision IceBlast Corporation-Industry Leader in Ice Blasting Services Precision IceBlast Corporation, founded in 1993, is an independent, family-owned, contracting organization providing industrial cleaning, surface preparation, and re-coating services to clients in Power Generation as well as many other industries. With headquarters in Northeastern Wisconsin, they service customers world-wide with offices in Canada, the UK, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and across the United States. Power Generation > Hydro > Suppliers

Hydro Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.