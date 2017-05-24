The international summit and exhibition “Hydropower Balkans 2017” in Montenegro
Name: The international summit and exhibition “Hydropower Balkans 2017” Date and Venue: 15-17 November 2017, Montenegro Organised by: Vostock Capital
The international summit and exhibition “Hydropower Balkans 2017” (15-17 November 2017 Montenegro, Podgorica) – is a professional platform, bringing together chief ministers, major investors, decision-makers of the leading hydropower plants and investment project initiators, as well as regulators, to consolidate efforts focused on efficient implementation of key projects for the construction and renovation of HPPs across the Balkan region.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS 2017:
- Balkan greenfield projects with 2018-2025 implementation period: Albania, Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Macedonia, Croatia, Slovenia, Montenegro, Bulgaria, Romania and Kosovo
- Energy Ministerial Meeting on international cooperation and effective implementation of the investment projects in the Balkans
- Onsite visit to one of the most progressive HPPs in the Balkan region – explore effective project execution strategies!
- Meeting the investors: project initiators will discuss collaboration opportunities with international investors within prescheduled meetings
- Leaders’ debate: Single region implies consolidated energy market! Projections of governments, initiators and investors. Finance and investment landscape
- Case studies from companies, successfully carrying out their projects for HPPs’ construction and modernization across the region
- Tailor-made session and exclusive exhibition: innovative solutions and equipment in the context of greenfield and brownfield development
- Unparalleled networking opportunities: gala dinner, exhibition, champagne roundtables, and face-to-face meetings
- FAST AND EFFICIENT! Roadshow of breakthrough technologies and equipment
Request the event’s programme: http://www.hydropowerbalkans.com/en/programme-request/?from=mediapartnerBalkans
Request the report on the results of the study “Hydropower Balkans 2017”: http://www.hydropowerbalkans.com/en/research-report/
Source: Company Press Release