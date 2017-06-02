Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Register with EBR
Hydro News

Voith, China Three Gorges enhance cooperation in hydropower business

Published 02 June 2017

Voith and China Three Gorges have signed an agreement to further enhance their cooperation in the hydropower business.

China Three Gorges Corporation (CTG) is the world´s largest producer of hydroelectric power. In 2014, CTG acquired the sixth-largest hydroelectric complex in the world, the IIha Solteira and Jupiá power stations in Brazil, as part of a 30-year concession contract to carry out step-by-step modernization of existing power units, and in March 2017, Voith was awarded the EPC contract for the first four units after CTG’s public call for tender.

Voith will deploy state-of-the-art technology throughout the entire modernization process to lengthen the plants’ lifetime and generate electricity with higher efficiency. As part of the new agreement both sides express the desire that such cooperation can be extended to other aspects of CTG’s hydropower business in Brazil.

CTG and Voith have already established a mutual trusting relationship based on their successful cooperation during the Three Gorges project and Xiluodu projects, and Voith, in addition, is actively joining in on overseas projects with CTG. Both parties hope to enhance the implementation of sustainable hydropower development and also further local economic and societal development through such third-market cooperation.

For 150 years, Voith technologies have been inspiring its customers, business partners and employees all over the world. Founded in 1867, Voith today has around 19,000 employees and earns 4.3 billion euros in sales. It has locations in more than 60 countries and is one of the largest family-owned companies in Europe. As a technology leader, Voith sets standards in the energy, oil & gas, paper, raw materials and transport & automotive markets.



Source: Company Press Release

