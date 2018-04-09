Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Hydro News

Voith to upgrade generator at 1GW Vianden pumped storage plant in Luxembourg

EBR Staff Writer Published 09 April 2018

German technology group Voith has been awarded a contract to modernize a motor-generator at the 1,045MW Vianden pumped storage plant in Luxembourg.

Located on the border between Germany and Luxembourg, the Vianden hydro power plant delivers power directly into the German electricity grid.

Owned by Societé Electrique de l’Our and operated by RWE Generation, the hydro power plant is used as a flexible electricity storage system. It is also used to regulate the grid as part of the transition process to renewable energies.

Under the contract, Voith will be responsible for the design, calculation, construction, delivery and assembly of one of the two machines at the plant.

The choice and design of the components will also ensure longer service cycles. Work on the machine is set to be finished by 2021.

Voith Hydro Germany project manager Stefan Linhart said: “This replaces the direct start-up of the machine via start-up current limiting reactors and a complex damper winding for the generator rotor.

“With the new starting frequency converter the machine can respond even faster to load fluctuations in the power grid.”

As part of the contract, Voith will replace the motor-generator, which was installed in 1976, with a new synchronous motor-generator in order to increase the capacity of the generating set by around 7% to 217MW.

Additionally, the new machine will be fitted with a modern starting frequency converter, while the pump turbine remains unchanged.

Apart from the increase in capacity, the new motor-generator is expected to help in responding faster to changes in the load requirements from the power grid.

The Vianden pumped storage plant, which was commissioned in 1964, currently has a total of 11 generating sets with a generator capacity of 1,495MVA.

Voith, through its subsidiaries, offers products, services, and industry solutions across the world. The company was established in 1867.

Image: A generator at the Vianden pumped storage power plant in Luxembourg. Photo: courtesy of Voith GmbH.

