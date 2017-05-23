Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Hydro News

Wave Hub expands operations in Wales

Published 23 May 2017

Wave Hub, a provider of test sites and support for wave energy and tidal energy developers, is expanding its operations in Wales to back the development of the Pembrokeshire demonstration zone.

Wave Hub Ltd, the leaseholder for the Pembrokeshire wave energy site, has recruited Madeline Cowley as its Project Manager to lead on the company’s activities in Wales including the feasibility study awarded to Black & Veatch.  Madeline is based at Wave Hub Ltd’s new office in Pier House, Pembroke Dock.

Claire Gibson, Wave Hub Ltd, Managing Director, said: "I am delighted to welcome Madeline to the team. She brings a wealth of experience in developing renewable energy projects, having worked in this area for the past ten years.

"We understand how important it is to have a local presence when developing a site such as this and so Madeline is based in our new office in Pembroke Dock. We are also pleased to have the opportunity to co-locate with other marine energy businesses in Pier House."

Madeline Cowley, Project Manager, said: 'I'm looking forward to being involved in this major new project. It’s an exciting time for Marine Energy in Wales. The feasibility study is the first step towards developing a world leading, large scale marine test facility in Pembrokeshire. This project will be a key element of the development of a marine industry hub in the local area."

Project Director of Marine Energy Wales, David Jones, said: We are looking forward to continuing our collaborative approach to marine energy in Wales by welcoming Wave Hub as they open their Welsh office. Wave Hub’s extensive experience in developing and operating test sites will be of huge benefit in progressing the Pembrokeshire Demonstration Zone and is another step forward for the sector in Wales."

The feasibility study starts this month and the findings will be known early in 2018.

The Pembrokeshire Demonstration Zone forms part of the Pembroke Dock Marine project to develop a world class centre for marine energy development, fabrication, testing and deployment in Pembrokeshire.  This is one of 11 projects included in the Swansea Bay City Deal that was signed by the Prime Minister and Welsh First Minister on 20 March this year.



Source: Company Press Release

Related Sectors
Power Generation> Hydro

Related Dates
2017> May

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Power Generation> Renewables> Ocean/Tidal
Hydro News

