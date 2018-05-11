World’s biggest tidal power plants

Tidal power is one of the prominent sources of renewable energy that is estimated to have a vast potential globally. It is derived from tidal waves, which result from the gravitational pulls from the sun and the moon and the earth’s rotation around its axis. Tidal energy production is considered to be more predictable compared to wind energy and solar power.

As the tidal power generation emits no harmful gases into the atmosphere, it is an environmentally friendly energy source. Also, given the longer life span of tidal power plants compared to those that depend on fossil fuels, they are considered as cost-effective.

However, limited availability of sites is one of the major constraints for the development of tidal power projects. The limitation is said to have restricted the growth of tidal power projects, even as the world's first large-scale tidal power plant became operational in 1966.

Here is the list of world’s biggest tidal power plants:

MeyGen Tidal Energy Project: Located in the Inner Sound of the Pentland Firth off the north coast of Caithness, Scotland, the MeyGen tidal power project is currently under development. In April 2018, global tidal power generation company Atlantis Resources had completed construction of the Phase 1A of the 398MW MeyGen tidal energy project. It is being developed in phases with the first phase involving installation of four 1.5MW turbines on gravity turbine support structures as part of the project’s “deploy and monitor strategy”. The project is expected to act as a precursor to the development of the remaining consented 86MW project.

Image: MeyGen tidal stream project in Scotland’s Pentland Firth will rely on ABB technology. Photo courtesy of ABB.

The MeyGen project’s next phase, MeyGen Phase 1B, involves installation of additional four 1.5MW turbines on innovative foundations, while the MeyGen Phase 1C involves development of an additional 49 turbines with combined capacity of 73.5MW. Additionally, phase 2 and 3 of the MeyGen project will increase the capacity to 398MW.

Swansea Bay Tidal Lagoon: To be built at Swansea Bay in the UK, the tidal power plant will have a capacity of 320MW. In June 2015, Tidal Lagoon Swansea Bay secured planning consent from the UK Department of Energy and Climate Change for the construction of £1bn tidal lagoon project in Swansea Bay, Wales. The Swansea Bay Tidal Lagoon will generate low-carbon electricity by capturing high tides and releasing it through turbines. The project will help the country reduce over 236,000 tons CO2 emissions annually.

Construction on the project is expected to start after the completion of contract for difference (CfD) negotiations with the government to establish a guaranteed price for power generated from the project. In January 2018, the Welsh government had committed to provide a substantial investment for the Swansea Bay tidal lagoon project.

Image: The Swansea Bay power plant will generate 500GWh clean and renewable electricity. Photo: courtesy of Good Energy.

Sihwa Lake Tidal Power Station: Located on Lake Sihwa, approximately 4km from the city of Siheung in Gyeonggi Province of South Korea, the Sihwa Lake tidal power station has a capacity of 254MW. It was commissioned in August 2011. Owned by Korea Water Resources Corporation, the project was constructed with a cost of more than $355m. Daewoo Engineering & Construction was the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractor for the project that was built between 2003 and 2010. The tidal plant utilizes a 12.5km long seawall built for flood mitigation and agricultural purposes.

La Rance Tidal Power Plant: With a capacity of 240MW, the La Rance tidal power facility was constructed between 1961 and 1966. The tidal power station is located on the estuary of the Rance River in Brittany, France. The project construction involved the installation of a 145.1m long barrage with six fixed wheel gates and a 163.6m-long dyke. Operated by Électricité de France (EDF), the plant remained as the world’s biggest tidal power plant for more than four decades until the commissioning of Sihwa Lake tidal power station in 2011. The plant generates power through 24 reversible bulb turbines with a rated capacity of 10MW each.

Image: Aerial view of the tidal barrage on the Rance and of Saint Malo. Photo courtesy of Tswgb/Wikipedia.

Annapolis Royal Generating Station: Located in the Annapolis Basin, a sub-basin of the Bay of Fundy in Canada, the 20MW Annapolis tidal power generating station was commissioned in 1984. The plant harnesses the tidal difference created by the large tides in the Annapolis Basin, a sub-basin of the Bay of Fundy. Constructed by Nova Scotia Power Corporation, the power plant features a single four blade turbine and sluice gates. It utilizes a causeway which was built in the early 1960s. The causeway was constructed was originally designed for the purpose of a transportation link and a water control structure to avert flooding.